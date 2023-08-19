Sun Prairie hosts 70th annual Sweet Corn Festival

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crowds are flocking to Sun Prairie this weekend for the 70th annual Sweet Corn Festival.

Saturday was the first day people could purchase an ear of the famous steamed corn at the festival. But vendor booths, kids activities and music acts also packed Angell Park for the weekend-long event.

Sweet Corn Fest Coordinator Barbara Behling says every year, the festival grows a bit more.

“Well of course we have a lot of locals, but one of the first couples I met today, they had moved from new York to Chicago, heard about corn fest, and had drove up for the weekend,” Behling explained. “So they’re staying in a hotel and just thought ‘we’ll check out corn fest today and UW-Madison tomorrow.”

Attendees Sara Lawson and Sarah Bleecker hope more people come out to enjoy the weather and all there is to see at the festival.

“I’ve been here lots of times and it seems like every year is different,” Bleecker said. “It’s a little bit different sometimes.”

Behling says people hoping to come should bring comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, and a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy some corn.

“Just bring a good attitude and you’ll have a lot of fun!” Behling said.

Festivities continue Sunday. For a full schedule of the weekend, visit sunprairiecornfest.com.

