Three overdose deaths in Madison this week

FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people from Madison’s east side have died of drug overdose in the past 2.5 days, according to a report from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

PHMDC says there are not enough overdoses to issue a spike alert, but people should still take precautions.

They recommend that people get Narcan, call 911 and sign up to receive alerts.

There are additional resources on the PHMDC website regarding drug overdose.

PHMDC gives tips for what to do during an overdose spike, how to recognize a signs of an overdose and resources for service providers.

