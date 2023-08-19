Three overdose deaths in Madison this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people from Madison’s east side have died of drug overdose in the past 2.5 days, according to a report from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

PHMDC says there are not enough overdoses to issue a spike alert, but people should still take precautions.

They recommend that people get Narcan, call 911 and sign up to receive alerts.

There are additional resources on the PHMDC website regarding drug overdose.

PHMDC gives tips for what to do during an overdose spike, how to recognize a signs of an overdose and resources for service providers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.