Badgers possibly without Renfro, Nowakowski for start of season

Cincinnati center Jake Renfro prepares to snap the ball against Navy during the second half of...
Cincinnati center Jake Renfro prepares to snap the ball against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 19 Wisconsin may be missing two key pieces of the offense to start the season.

On Saturday, Badgers head coach Luke Fickell said center Jake Renfro and tight end Riley Nowakowski are both dealing with foot injuries.

Fickell did not offer a specific timeline on their returns, but said, “it’s just a matter of how soon [they can come back.]”

Nowakowski is a former walk-on who has turned heads. His injury could be especially concerning for the Badgers because the tight end room is relatively slim, with the losses of Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach. Both tight ends left the program.

Renfro followed Fickell from Cincinnati, where he was a first-team all-conference selection in 2021. He missed 2022 year with a knee injury.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Camp Randall saw the first-ever Luke Fickell Radio Show on Tuesday.
Camp Randall Live see first-ever Luke Fickell Radio Show
Badgers football camp wraps up from Platteville.
Fewer college football programs are leaving campus for training camps even in portal era
Luke Fickell speaks during Wisconsin's media day.
Wisconsin returns to Top 25 with new AP preseason poll
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Fickell says fullback versatility key in modern college football