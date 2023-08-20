Badgers possibly without Renfro, Nowakowski for start of season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 19 Wisconsin may be missing two key pieces of the offense to start the season.

On Saturday, Badgers head coach Luke Fickell said center Jake Renfro and tight end Riley Nowakowski are both dealing with foot injuries.

Fickell did not offer a specific timeline on their returns, but said, “it’s just a matter of how soon [they can come back.]”

Nowakowski is a former walk-on who has turned heads. His injury could be especially concerning for the Badgers because the tight end room is relatively slim, with the losses of Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach. Both tight ends left the program.

Renfro followed Fickell from Cincinnati, where he was a first-team all-conference selection in 2021. He missed 2022 year with a knee injury.

