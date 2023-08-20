FIRST ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat

Feels-like conditions in the 100s today

Slightly cooler & less humid Monday

New Alert Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Day, as the heat and humidity we’ve been tracking for the past 5 days has finally arrived. Unfortunately, today won’t even be the worst of it. Additional Alert Days have been issued due to the extreme heat on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Please be sure to drink more water than you typically would, and take some breaks inside especially if you need to be working outside. If your kids are headed back to school, be sure to send them off with an extra water bottle.

What’s Coming Up...

Today high temperatures will reach the lower 90s and upper 80s, with very humid air. Dew points will be in the 70s in most locations throughout the day, which will increase our feels-like condition to 98-102°. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 AM today and last through 8 PM this evening.

Low temperatures overnight will be in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday is not a First Alert Day, as humidity levels and temperatures will be lower. Highs will reach the mid-80s, with peak heat indices in the upper 80s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies through the day.

Looking Ahead...

Midweek is looking brutally hot, with some of the highest temperatures we’ve seen in years. Tuesday will feature highs in the lower 90s, heat indices near 102°. Hotter still on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid, possibly upper 90s in the afternoon, with heat indices near 105° in some locations. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for our western counties along the river for Tuesday through Thursday. This will either be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning or downgraded to a Heat Advisory.

