First Alert Days: More Heat Coming

Back to the mid-80s Monday

Dangerous increasing heat from Tuesday through Thursday

Heat wave break on Friday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was just one of the several First Alert Days that we’ll be experiencing this week, and it is all because of excessive heat and humidity in our area. As uncomfortable as if felt this afternoon, this will not be the hottest we get this week. Today’s highs here in Madison reached the low 90s with a real feel temperature in the upper 90s. But some areas to our west were even hotter, with afternoon real feel temperatures of up to 103F. Currently, our area is under a heat advisory that will expire Sunday at 8 pm.

This afternoon a very weak, and dry cold front pushed through the area. With this front to the south of us over the next 24 hours, it will allow some milder air to settle over the area, and for Monday, highs will still be above average, but topping out at a milder 85F. With this slight change of airmass, we also have the chance of seeing some smoke and haze pushing in temporarily, Sunday night through Monday night.

What’s Coming Up...

Then beginning on Tuesday through Thursday, much of our area is already under an Excessive Heat Watch. Temperatures are expected to be hotter than today. On Tuesday we’re expecting 92F, Wednesday 95F, and then on Thursday, it could get into the upper 90s. The Watch is in effect for the danger of heat index values reaching as high as 105-110F during the peak of the afternoon. This will be an extremely dangerous time of day for people and animals exposed to this heat for any prolonged period of time.

Looking Ahead...

There is still a bit of question on how hot Thursday will get because of a cold front that is expected to push through at some point during the day. The earlier this front moves through, temperatures could be slightly lower than the upper 90s. This front will eventually end the heat wave that we will be experiencing. Milder air will move in behind the front and on Friday temperatures will drop back down into the mid-80s, and then on Saturday we are back to the mid-70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.