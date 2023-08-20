Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured

Nine people were shot and injured in a mass shooting near 14th and Burnham Saturday night, according to Milwaukee police.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Milwaukee Saturday night, TMJ4 reports.

The shooting happened near 14th and Burnham around 11:43 p.m., TMJ4 said.

The victims range from ages 16 to 42. Six men and three women were shot and injured, according to TMJ4. Police say all of the victims are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police told TMJ4 they are seeking ‘unknown suspects.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year

Latest News

The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
Nine people were shot and injured in a mass shooting near 14th and Burnham Saturday night,...
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured
Two pedestrians were hit by a car on N Broom St. early Sunday morning.
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison