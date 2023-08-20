Middleton opens cooling centers among high temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With temps reaching into the 90s, and even 100s, this week, Middleton has opened several cooling centers.

The City of Middleton announced the following days and times for cooling centers:

Location Address Hours Middleton Police Department 7341 Donna Dr, 24 hours a day Middleton City Hall 7426 Hubbard Ave. Mon-Fri 8-4 Middleton Senior Center 7448 Hubbard Ave. 8-4:30 Middleton Public Library 7425 Hubbard Ave. Mon-Thu 9-8, Fri 9-6, Sat 9-5 Middleton Fire Department 7600 University Ave. 24 hours a day

Middleton recommends people stay cool, stay hydrated and stay connected to protect yourself and your loved ones from heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

