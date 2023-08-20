Middleton opens cooling centers among high temps

First Alert Day on Sunday as heat indices exceed 100° in some locations.
First Alert Day on Sunday as heat indices exceed 100° in some locations.(WMTV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With temps reaching into the 90s, and even 100s, this week, Middleton has opened several cooling centers.

The City of Middleton announced the following days and times for cooling centers:

LocationAddressHours
Middleton Police Department7341 Donna Dr,24 hours a day
Middleton City Hall7426 Hubbard Ave.Mon-Fri 8-4
Middleton Senior Center7448 Hubbard Ave.8-4:30
Middleton Public Library7425 Hubbard Ave.Mon-Thu 9-8, Fri 9-6, Sat 9-5
Middleton Fire Department7600 University Ave.24 hours a day

Middleton recommends people stay cool, stay hydrated and stay connected to protect yourself and your loved ones from heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

