Patriots’ Isaiah Bolden evaluated, released from hospital after being carted off late vs. Packers

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured during the second half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots’ rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers on Saturday night.

The Patriots said in a statement Sunday that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns Massachusetts.

Bolden posted a message Sunday morning to the platform as X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking people for their concern.

“Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys,” the message said.

The Patriots and Packers mutually agreed to call off the remainder of the game after Bolden’s injury, with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. The team said after the injury that Bolden had movement in all his extremities and was transported to Aurora Bay Medical Center for testing.

The Patriots say they’ve canceled their scheduled joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday’s exhibition game.

