Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed

Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of...
Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of interest, in connection to the murder of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, who was found deceased by her father on Aug. 12.(Pasadena Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Texas (AP) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl before stashing her body under her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was identified as a person of interest Friday. The Pasadena Police Department said in a statement Saturday that since then, investigators were able to obtain additional evidence linking him to the death of Maria Gonzalez, and they arrested him in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Police said the suspect will be charged with capital murder and is awaiting extradition to Texas.

According to KHOU-TV, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said investigators interviewed and collected DNA from Gracia-Rodriguez the day Maria Gonzalez’s body was found, but said he wasn’t on their radar at the time.

The Gonzales family released a statement thanking Pasadena and Louisiana police for arresting the suspect.

“May he be burdened with the full weight of the law, for what he has done to my daughter,” the statement said.

Police say the 11-year-old victim was strangled to death and sexually assaulted. (KTRK, CARMELO GONZALEZ, CNN)

Police have said that Maria Gonzalez had been home alone last Saturday morning when someone knocked at the door. The girl texted her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, who had just gone to work. He told KHOU that he told his daughter not to answer the door. Maria Gonzalez said she wouldn’t and would stay in her bed. But she didn’t answer his subsequent calls.

So Carmelo Gonzalez asked his brother and sister-in-law, who live in the same apartment complex, to check on his daughter, police said Tuesday. They found the front door unlocked and things out of place when they went inside. But they did not find her.

When Carmelo Gonzalez returned home, he searched the apartment and found his daughter underneath her bed, wrapped in a trash bag and placed inside a laundry basket. Police said the girl had been strangled to death and sexually assaulted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
The cases involved the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in...
GRAPHIC: Tenn. DA dismisses dozens of cases worked by officers charged in Nichols' death
The allies agreed to expand security and economic ties at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp...
Chinese tensions loom over Biden's historic 3-way summit with Asian allies