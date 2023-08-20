Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two pedestrians were hit by a car on N Broom St. early Sunday morning.

Madison Police officers responded to a crash in the 400 black of N Broom St. around 3:00 a.m. Sunday where a vehicle struck two pedestrians. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for what are reported to be non life threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, a large crowd gathered and multiple people began to obstruct paramedics, firefighters and police, according to MPD.

One subject shoved a paramedic who was trying to help one of the victims, then shoved a police officer before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested.

MPD added another subject was arrested for kicking a police officer and several other people were cited and released.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for OWI 1st offense.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.