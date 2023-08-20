Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two pedestrians were hit by a car on N Broom St. early Sunday morning.

Madison Police officers responded to a crash in the 400 black of N Broom St. around 3:00 a.m. Sunday where a vehicle struck two pedestrians. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for what are reported to be non life threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, a large crowd gathered and multiple people began to obstruct paramedics, firefighters and police, according to MPD.

One subject shoved a paramedic who was trying to help one of the victims, then shoved a police officer before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested.

MPD added another subject was arrested for kicking a police officer and several other people were cited and released.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for OWI 1st offense.

