Unoccupied farm catches fire in Cross Plains

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire drew multiple agencies to a farm in Cross Plains on Saturday, Dane County Communications said.

According to DCC, an outside fire spread to a silo, then to a barn, causing a blaze.

The farm is believed to be unoccupied, and no one is in danger.

DCC said they received a call about the fire around 8 p.m.

As of 10:20 p.m., the fire is not completely extinguished, DCC explained. Most crews remain on site, while some have cleared.

