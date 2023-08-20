Utility failure at UnityPoint Health Meriter causing heat, humidity issues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health Meriter has confirmed that a utility failure is causing heat and humidity issues within the hospital.

The hospital issued a statement Sunday evening stating a utility failure impacted power to their chillers, resulting in heat and humidity issues within the hospital. The statement addresses patients, visitors and staff, apologizing for the discomfort the issue is causing.

A spokesperson with the hospital says they are working with their utility partner solve the problem.

UnityPoint Health Meriter’s full statement:

“On the morning of Sunday, August 20, the hospital suffered a utility failure which impacted power to our chillers, disrupting our ability to cool the building. This has resulted in heat and humidity issues within the hospital. We are working closely with our utility partner to evaluate and remedy the situation as quickly as possible. We apologize for any discomfort this issue is causing our patients, visitors and staff, and hope to have it resolved soon.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.