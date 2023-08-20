Whitewater shelter rescues senior dog in severely poor health

The eight year old bully breed was brought into the shelter with infections all over his body, almost no fur and a running fever.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eight year old dog was about to lose his life when a Whitewater rescue shelter brought him in. Now, Clyde is on his way to recovery.

Albert’s Dog Lounge specifically looks to help senior and special needs dogs. When Clyde’s former owner reached out for help, founder Mandy Lewis immediately jumped on the opportunity.

“Bully Breeds are specifically prone to having allergies,” Lewis said. “Unfortunately, this was a case that just got completely out of control.”

Clyde is lucky he’s still alive.

“Had this kept going on for very much longer, it could have cost him his life,” Lewis said.

It will take months before Clyde returns to normal, but in only a few days under Lewis’ care, Clyde’s condition is already improving.

“He looks 100% better today than he even did four days ago,” Lewis said. “It is daily medicated baths. We’re talking he has to sit for 15 minutes with medicated shampoo... it’s going to be keeping his skin healthy. And then once he gets ready for adoption, then we need to make a decision on his future.”

A decision about his future home might be tough for Lewis to make.

“I’ll be completely honest, I’m very in love with Clyde, so if he turns out to be a good fit, there’s a good possibility he may stay in my home forever,” Lewis said. “But our goal is always to see them get a good home.”

Lewis said she appreciates the community’s support so far in helping Clyde.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering to help Albert’s Dog Lounge, click here.

