Bystander halts attempted kidnapping in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A young girl is safe after a bystander intervened in what police are calling an attempted child abduction in Janesville.

Police say 55-year-old Daryl Holloway of Beloit tried to kidnap the child on Friday, August 18th just before 5:30 Friday night near North Crosby avenue and Bond Place -- not far from Madison Elementary School and Franklin Middle School. The child’s age is unknown at this time.

Authorities say Holloway followed a young girl and asked her if she’d like to smoke marijuana. He also asked for her phone number.

When she refused, police say he got out of his car and grabbed her by the wrist. She screamed and a bystander ran over to help. Holloway got back in his car and drove away.

He was arrested after his GPS ankle monitor placed him in the area at the time of the incident. He is a two-time convicted sex offender.

According to Janesville police: in 1986, Holloway was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of force and sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 1993, he was convicted of 1st Degree Sexual Assault/Use dangerous weapon and sentenced to 30 years. In 2018, he was convicted of Burglary and Possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to extended supervision. In 2022, he was convicted of felony theft from a person and sentenced to extended supervision concurrent to the extended supervision he was already serving.

