Bystander halts attempted kidnapping in Janesville

The victim screamed and that got the attention of a Good Samaritan in the area
Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A young girl is safe after a bystander intervened in what police are calling an attempted child abduction in Janesville.

Police say 55-year-old Daryl Holloway of Beloit tried to kidnap the child on Friday, August 18th just before 5:30 Friday night near North Crosby avenue and Bond Place -- not far from Madison Elementary School and Franklin Middle School. The child’s age is unknown at this time.

Authorities say Holloway followed a young girl and asked her if she’d like to smoke marijuana. He also asked for her phone number.

When she refused, police say he got out of his car and grabbed her by the wrist. She screamed and a bystander ran over to help. Holloway got back in his car and drove away.

He was arrested after his GPS ankle monitor placed him in the area at the time of the incident. He is a two-time convicted sex offender.

According to Janesville police: in 1986, Holloway was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of force and sentenced to 10 years in prison.  In 1993, he was convicted of 1st Degree Sexual Assault/Use dangerous weapon and sentenced to 30 years.  In 2018, he was convicted of Burglary and Possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to extended supervision.  In 2022, he was convicted of felony theft from a person and sentenced to extended supervision concurrent to the extended supervision he was already serving.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

Madison Metro Transit's redesign hits one month of being in service.
Metro Transit route redesigns began Aug. 20
A Verona drywall contractor who had significantly underreported his income for two years,...
Verona contractor sentenced to 18 months for tax evasion
Grizz K9 officer, partner of Emily Breidenbach
K9 partner of slain Officer Emily Breidenbach gets new job with Wautoma P.D.
An Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory are in effect from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Tuesday.
Excessive Heat Through the Middle of the Week