Dangerous heat incoming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days continue through the middle portion of the week (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) as the heat ramps up even more than what we experienced over the weekend. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest for most locations.

I would encourage you to try to limit the amount of time you’re spending outside, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. If you do need to be outside, take lots of breaks inside and drink more water than seems necessary. Keep a close eye on your kids and pets during this time as well.

What’s Coming Up...

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the mid and lower 60s.

On Tuesday, a Heat Advisory will be in effect for Dane, Green and Rock counties where heat indices will likely be near 100° by the afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in place for counties west of I-39 where heat indices could reach 105-110° in the afternoon. Actual air temperatures will be in hte mid and lower 90s, with dew points in the 70s (tropical feeling). Skies will be partly cloudy, with a light easterly breeze.

Overnight Tuesday, lows will stay in the 70s.

Looking Ahead...

An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for all of southern Wisconsin for Wednesday and Thursday. This will either be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning or downgraded to a Heat Advisory depending on what locations are most likely to see feels-like conditions over 105°. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 90s, some of the hottest temps we’ve seen in 10 years! Those forecast highs are also very close to record-breaking temps for August 23 and 24.

Thankfully, some relief will arrive after a cold front pushes through late on Thursday. Highs will drop to the 80s on Friday, and down to the 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

