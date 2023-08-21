Excessive Heat Through the Middle of the Week

Warm Today

Highs in the 90s Through the Middle of the Week

Heat Indices Above 100 Degrees

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have hot and humid conditions in the forecast as we head through this week. High pressure will be in control today. That ridge will bring in plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs today will reach the mid 80s across much of southern Wisconsin.

What’s Coming Up...

We have gone with First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 90s each of those days with temperatures peaking in the upper 90s to near 100 on Wednesday. Each of the days Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday will also also feature heat index temperatures which will rise into the triple digits. The Heat index temperature on Wednesday is expected to reach almost 115°.

Looking Ahead...

A cold front will make its way through later in the week. This cold front is going to bring relief from the heat and humidity. High temperatures by the Weekend are anticipated in the mid 70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.