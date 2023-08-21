Farley Center hosting land art exhibit with sustainable works

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) -Newly-created land art installations are turning heads and celebrating sustainability in Verona.

The Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability in Verona is an organic farm, a nature preserve and a green cemetery.

Now through October 31, large-scale art installations made completely from non-toxic materials are one display at the grounds.

Running for a sixth time, this outdoor art show running every other year, was originally founded by Gene Farley in 2013.

The only parameter artists are given ahead of time is that the works must be created from materials that will safely decompose back into the earth.

Program director Carolina Farley said the takeaway is that you can create art, beautiful art with and from the earth.

“Every single one is unique, its just unbelievable the kinds of installations we get,” Farley started. “Using rocks and stones and branches and everything from the earth. All of the installations have used natural dies, natural adhesives.”

“Earth Connections” is compiled this year of 26 individual artists and the Urban Indigenous Art and Sciences Youth Group.

Director Shedd Farley said art has always played a part in who he was. “My parents were both artists, my grandparents were artists and art has always been very important to our family.”

Farley went on to say as the Farley Center has grown so has the attention to this category of art within the community of artists. “This year every one of them has outdone themselves. First year we didn’t know what we were doing, we’ve never done anything like this, the second year was a little better. Third year was a little better, this year is phenomenal.”

September 9, there will be an artist-guided tour offered as part of the all-new Outdoor Arts Festival, which is a joint effort between the Farley Center, Visit Verona and Dane Arts.

