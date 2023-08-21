Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday

Elizabeth Miskella was born in 1916
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise Assisted Living in Green Bay
By Emily Reilly
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -It’s always big news when someone makes it to 100 years old, but on Monday Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday.

Born in 1916, Elizabeth lived in De Pere the majority of her life. She’s lived through nineteen US presidents, two world wars, two pandemics, and she is still going strong today.

She has eight children, fifteen grand children, and twenty great-grand children.

“These family reunions we would have.. there were family picnics that were just massive,” said John Miskella, Elizabeth’s son.

On Monday, Elizabeth’s children reflected on the times they shared with their mother growing up... going to get braces, her garden, and even being taken to get the polio vaccine.

“We get together on a zoom call every Sunday. Whoever can join. I think that’s what keeps us so connected,” said John.

Elizabeth’s children say one thing they learned from her that they will always take with them is having a cheery, positive attitude.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

Grizz K9 officer, partner of Emily Breidenbach
K9 partner of slain Officer Emily Breidenbach gets new job with Wautoma P.D.
Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis takes place this September
Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis takes place next month
Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis takes place this September
Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis takes place this September
Madison and Fitchburg Police Departments respond to a shooting on the 2000 block of Greenway...
MPD: One hurt in shooting on Madison’s south side, near Fitchburg
Janesville Police
Bystander halts attempted kidnapping in Janesville