Lana Del Rey announces fall tour dates

Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.
Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Singer Lana Del Rey announced a limited run of fall tour dates Monday morning.

She’ll be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.

Check out the tour dates below.

  • Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater
  • Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sept. 19 – Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Orion Amphitheater
  • Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 25 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 27 – Brandon, Mississippi, at Brandon Amphitheater
  • Sept. 29 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
  • Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh at The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Oct. 5 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum

A general on-sale for tickets will start this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Del Ray is currently on tour supporting her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.,” which came out in March. She has also recently performed at several music festivals.

