Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river

FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man died over the weekend while rescuing relatives from a New Hampshire river in the second such death in the state less than a week, officials said.

A mother and a child became stuck around midday Sunday in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The father, Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, went in to help and also got caught in the current, investigators said.

The mother and child reached shore safely, but bystanders had to bring Parr to the riverbank. He was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts at the scene.

Parr’s effort to rescue someone in trouble was typical of him, his mother, Becca Parr, said Monday.

“From the day he was born, he was so selfless,’’ she said. “I know he didn’t think for a moment, ‘I could die,’ he just did what he could. He was a loving soul, kind-hearted and never put himself first.”

Parr’s death remains under investigation, and the State Police Marine Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward, authorities said.

Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Massachusetts, drowned Tuesday while trying to rescue her 10-year-old son, who had fallen into a swift current while visiting Franconia Falls.

The deaths of Parr and Bagley occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) apart in the White Mountain National Forest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

Police and emergency services search the wreckage of the three houses that exploded near Rustic...
10 damaged homes remain uninhabitable, a week after Pennsylvania explosion that killed 6
A patron buys a movie ticket underneath a marquee featuring the films "Barbie" and...
‘Barbie’ for $4? National Cinema Day is coming, with discounted tickets nationwide
Janesville Police
Bystander halts attempted kidnapping in Janesville
An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Madison Metro Transit's redesign hits one month of being in service.
Metro Transit route redesigns began Aug. 20