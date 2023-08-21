Metro Transit route redesigns began Aug. 20

After hundreds of questions and complaints, Madison’s Metro Transit System is adjusting. This comes two months after the redesign of the system.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After hundreds of passengers and driver feedback and questions, Metro Transit started route redesign updates this past weekend.

On Sunday, 11 routes were modified -- two months after the last redesign. Metro staff will continue to monitor feedback for future adjustments planned in December and riders are encouraged to continue to provide feedback on rides.

To give feedback or request schedule information, call 608-266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.

Metro Transit will host a session for the public to provide more feedback in September. To see a list of route adjustments, visit the City of Madison website.

