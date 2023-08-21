Poynette man arrested for alleged drug possession, 5th OWI after erratic driving report

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbus police arrested a man near a convenience store Saturday night after a caller allegedly noticed reckless driving and reported suspicious behavior.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store on the west side of Columbus around 8:45 p.m. Saturday and reported noticing behavior of being under the influence. They conducted field sobriety tests and conducted a K9 drug search on the vehicle before arresting him.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department K9 allegedly found two small chunks of substance in the vehicle center console that tested positive for Cocaine.

The 37-year-old was arrested for OWI, operating after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock device, possession of Cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jump, and probation hold.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

Ozempic is a semaglutides or type two diabetes injection medication that works with the body’s...
Fast Diet Fads: Doctors caution against weight loss medications as ‘quick fix’
A Verona drywall contractor who had significantly underreported his income for two years has...
Verona contractor sentenced to 18 months for tax evasion
A young girl is safe after a bystander intervened in what police are calling an attempted child...
Bystander halts attempted kidnapping in Janesville
Janesville Police
Bystander halts attempted kidnapping in Janesville