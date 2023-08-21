Poynette man arrested for alleged drug possession, 5th OWI after erratic driving report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbus police arrested a man near a convenience store Saturday night after a caller allegedly noticed reckless driving and reported suspicious behavior.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store on the west side of Columbus around 8:45 p.m. Saturday and reported noticing behavior of being under the influence. They conducted field sobriety tests and conducted a K9 drug search on the vehicle before arresting him.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department K9 allegedly found two small chunks of substance in the vehicle center console that tested positive for Cocaine.

The 37-year-old was arrested for OWI, operating after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock device, possession of Cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jump, and probation hold.

