Public asked to give input on Madison drinking water projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is applying for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to help address deficiencies in the city’s public drinking water system, the DNR announced Monday.

The first project includes replacing watermains on Hammersley Road, Russell St., and University Ave., to improve resiliency of two utility vaults and replace a pump. The other project aims to treat Well #15 on the city’s east side for PFAs to meet all federal and state drinking water regulations.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program states the projects will not cause any potential negative environmental effects.

The public is encouraged to submit comments to DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov. All comments are due by Sept. 1.

