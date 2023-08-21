Public asked to give input on Madison drinking water projects

The City of Madison is applying for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to...
The City of Madison is applying for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to help address deficiencies in the city’s public drinking water system, the DNR announced Monday.(COURTESY: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is applying for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to help address deficiencies in the city’s public drinking water system, the DNR announced Monday.

The first project includes replacing watermains on Hammersley Road, Russell St., and University Ave., to improve resiliency of two utility vaults and replace a pump. The other project aims to treat Well #15 on the city’s east side for PFAs to meet all federal and state drinking water regulations.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program states the projects will not cause any potential negative environmental effects.

The public is encouraged to submit comments to DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov. All comments are due by Sept. 1.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.
Janesville police looking for public help for missing person
The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found in a home over...
Two people found dead in Fitchburg home, police report
MPD generic
Two people found dead in Fitchburg home, police report
First Alert Day on Sunday as heat indices exceed 100° in some locations.
Multiple cities open cooling centers among high temps