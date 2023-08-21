Two people found dead in Fitchburg home, police report

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found in a home over the weekend.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 2800 block of Rimrock Road for a welfare check. FPD stated its officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in the home, who both had apparent gunshot wounds.

Police found a gun at the home, and said they did not find anything suspicious.

The department explained that autopsies confirmed a 39-year-old woman died of multiple gunshot wounds, and a 38-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man and woman were in a relationship and lived in the home together, FPD said.

The Fitchburg Police Dept. and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, and noted they are still determining the circumstances around the deaths.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, the National Suicide Crisis Hotline 988 is available 24/7.

