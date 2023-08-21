Verona contractor sentenced to 18 months for tax evasion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona drywall contractor who had significantly underreported his income for two years, prosecutors say, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for tax evasion.

The Western District of Wisconsin U.S. Attorney said 52-year-old Gustavo Reyes failed to report his income for 2013 and 2014 after the IRS began a civil audit and attempted collection efforts.

He failed to respond or pay any of his tax debt despite multiple notices while trying to create five fake companies to avoid legal claims, according to the report.

The IRS assessed Reyes owes $557,907.19 in unpaid taxes. Reyes pled guilty in May 2023.

