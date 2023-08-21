Wisconsin DOT warns drivers of pavement buckle risk amid high temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With heat ramping up through the middle portion of the week, state officials are warning drivers to look out for potential pavement buckles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation explained Monday that hot conditions can cause pavement slabs to expand and push against one another, potentially causing a bump or dip in the road.

Drivers are urged to be alert and take extra caution when driving on hot days like the ones coming up this week. The NBC15 First Alert weather team team has declared First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, due to the high temperatures expected. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest for most locations.

The DOT provided the following tips for motorists (wording theirs):

Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system ( 511wi.gov ) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information

