Wisconsin Superintendent visits Platteville school on first day back

State Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Jill Underly visited Westview Elementary School, where she read to first through third graders.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Platteville schools welcomed students for their first day Monday and were joined by a special guest to help them celebrate upcoming upgrades to school facilities.

State Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Jill Underly visited Westview Elementary School, where she read to first through third graders and joined in a Bucket Filling Celebration.

Dr. Underly read “The day you begin,” a story about the first day of school.

“I just love the start of school, I always have,” Dr. Underly said. “It’s always a new beginning, a fresh start, a clean slate.”

Platteville schools began their school year earlier than most, to allow more time for new construction efforts.

District Superintendent Jim Boebel explained that many of the schools in the Platteville School District are seeing new facility upgrades soon, ranging from new bathrooms and kitchens to new athletic centers and gyms.

“Summer is our time away, but we’re always thinking,” he said. “We’re always trying to generate new ideas on how we can improve instruction for our students, and we’ve put in a ton of work for this, and we’re excited.”

School starting early allows for construction on those upgrades to stretch into summer 2024, Boebel said.

The upgrades were funded and approved through a referendum that passed this year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

Janesville Police
Bystander halts attempted kidnapping in Janesville
A 16-year-old girl is safe after a bystander intervened in what police are calling an attempted...
Bystander halts attempted kidnapping in Janesville
Thousands are expected in Milwaukee related to the first Republican debate Wednesday.
Thousands of visitors expected in Milwaukee for first GOP debate
Milwaukee tourism groups say they’re planning to host roughly 7,000 visitors to the city this...
Thousands of visitors expected in Milwaukee for first GOP debate