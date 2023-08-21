Wisconsin Superintendent visits Platteville school on first day back

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Platteville schools welcomed students for their first day Monday and were joined by a special guest to help them celebrate upcoming upgrades to school facilities.

State Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Jill Underly visited Westview Elementary School, where she read to first through third graders and joined in a Bucket Filling Celebration.

Dr. Underly read “The day you begin,” a story about the first day of school.

“I just love the start of school, I always have,” Dr. Underly said. “It’s always a new beginning, a fresh start, a clean slate.”

Platteville schools began their school year earlier than most, to allow more time for new construction efforts.

District Superintendent Jim Boebel explained that many of the schools in the Platteville School District are seeing new facility upgrades soon, ranging from new bathrooms and kitchens to new athletic centers and gyms.

“Summer is our time away, but we’re always thinking,” he said. “We’re always trying to generate new ideas on how we can improve instruction for our students, and we’ve put in a ton of work for this, and we’re excited.”

School starting early allows for construction on those upgrades to stretch into summer 2024, Boebel said.

The upgrades were funded and approved through a referendum that passed this year.

