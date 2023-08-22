City of Madison seeking input on Brayton Lot project

E. Washington Ave. Safety
E. Washington Ave. Safety(NBC15)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is seeking public opinion on the future of Brayton Lot, which is a parking lot 3 blocks from Capitol Square.

Brayton Lot sits along East Washington Avenue in the First Settlement neighborhood. And Matt Wachter, the Director of Planning and Community and Economic Development said it is an important piece of land for the city.

“The Brayton Lot is the last remaining full-block redevelopment opportunity in the downtown,” Wachter said. “For decades, the community has planned for its transition from a large surface parking lot to a new use for the benefit of the neighborhood, downtown, and city,”

Because of an agreement with the Federal Transit Administration, the city needs to develop the lots in a way that supports transit. This is part of their funding agreement for the city Bus Rapid Transit project.

The city has been working on plans for the future of the site for nearly 30 years, and public engagement is a huge part of their process.

For anyone who wants to be part of the process, the city is holding two meetings for public input. First, there will be an in person meeting on Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m. in room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building.

There is also a zoom option on Wednesday, August 23 at noon. The link to register and attend the zoom meeting can be found on the city website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

MADISON AREA ​CRIME STOPPERS
Police investigating a theft on Madison’s south side
A chunk of Highway 23 southbound is closed Tuesday morning following reports of a crash.
Sauk Co. Crash closes down part of WIS 23
An Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory are in effect from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm today.
Excessive Heat Through the Middle of the Week
Three injured after crash that closed down WIS 23 in Sauk Co.