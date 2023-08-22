City of Madison seeking input on Brayton Lot project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is seeking public opinion on the future of Brayton Lot, which is a parking lot 3 blocks from Capitol Square.

Brayton Lot sits along East Washington Avenue in the First Settlement neighborhood. And Matt Wachter, the Director of Planning and Community and Economic Development said it is an important piece of land for the city.

“The Brayton Lot is the last remaining full-block redevelopment opportunity in the downtown,” Wachter said. “For decades, the community has planned for its transition from a large surface parking lot to a new use for the benefit of the neighborhood, downtown, and city,”

Because of an agreement with the Federal Transit Administration, the city needs to develop the lots in a way that supports transit. This is part of their funding agreement for the city Bus Rapid Transit project.

The city has been working on plans for the future of the site for nearly 30 years, and public engagement is a huge part of their process.

For anyone who wants to be part of the process, the city is holding two meetings for public input. First, there will be an in person meeting on Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m. in room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building.

There is also a zoom option on Wednesday, August 23 at noon. The link to register and attend the zoom meeting can be found on the city website.

