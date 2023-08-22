Dangerous Heat Coming Wednesday

Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Wednesday

Wednesday heat index values could top 110+F

Much needed break comes on Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After one first alert day for heat on Sunday, we got a small break yesterday with highs only reaching 83F here in Madison. Now we’re back to a southerly flow that will help transport hot and moist air into our region. Today is our 1st First Alert Day, and temperatures will be slowly making their way to the low 90s today. Some communities to our west will tip the 90-degree mark, but some of us may just stay shy, settling into the upper 80s. A heat advisory has been in effect for some of our counties on Tuesday, and we’ll watch them expire tonight.

Wednesday is our 2nd First Alert Day and is looking to be our worse. Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 90s through the afternoon for everyone in our viewing area. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for tomorrow from 10 am to 9 pm with expected peak heat index values reaching up to 114F. Almost all of the daytime hours of Wednesday will feel uncomfortable with real feel temperatures feeling 90s through the morning, 100s through the afternoon, and not coming back down to the 90s till after 8 pm.

Wednesday will be a very dangerous day to stay outside for any prolonged period of time. If you have to be out, drink water every 20 minutes, and take regular breaks either in the shade or inside.

What’s Coming Up...

Then on Thursday, we are into our 3rd First Alert Day for temperatures just a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for that day and it will still be a very dangerous day for long-term heat exposure. Temperatures will be still scorching hot, topping off in the mid-90s with expected afternoon heat index values of 105-110F.

Looking Ahead...

On Thursday night we’ll finally get a front move-through that will bring some much-needed changes to our temperatures. First, we’ll have the potential of overnight showers and thunderstorms, and then on the backside of the front temperatures will begin to moderate. On Friday we’re back down into the mid-80s, and then the weekend is looking to stay in the mid-70s.

