Excessive Heat Through the Middle of the Week

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday are First Alert Weather Days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Turning Hot & Humid Today
  • Highs in the 90s Through the Middle of the Week
  • Heat Indices Above 100 Degrees
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot conditions are settling into the region. Numerous heat watches, warnings and advisories are in place across southern Wisconsin in the days to come. A Heat Advisory will be in effect today from 11 AM until 9 PM.  An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for tomorrow. It begins at 10 AM and will continue through 9 PM. An Excessive Heat Watch will then kick in for 9 PM tomorrow until 8 PM on Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory are in effect from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm today.
An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm Wednesday.
What’s Coming Up...

An extended period with hot conditions coming up. Beginning today, highs are expected to reach the lower 90s. We will be near 100 on Wednesday and in the middle 90s for high temperatures on Thursday.  Humidity levels will be very high through the period especially Wednesday and Thursday and heat index temperatures will be rising to near or above 110° both days. 

Looking Ahead...

As we move toward the end of the week relief from the heat and humidity our anticipated cold front will sweep through Thursday night. High temperatures by Friday will be back in the middle 80s and on both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine. Highs are only expected in the mid 70s .

Excessive Heat Through the Middle of the Week