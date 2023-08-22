Fitchburg police arrest two boys throwing rocks at vehicles

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two boys who have been throwing rocks from a railroad bridge in Fitchburg were arrested Monday.

The Fitchburg Police Department investigated three incidents on August 15, 16 and 19 between 10 and 10:30 p.m., all occurring on Highway 14 just south of Ski Lane.

At least 18 vehicles were damaged because of these rocks being thrown, and two people reported minor injuries.

Fitchburg police were using a drone for monitoring the area around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 21 when they noticed one of the two boys throwing rocks. One initially fled, but police arrested both of them.

The suspects, who are both 15-year-old boys, were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

There were no significant crashes, injuries or fatalities resulting from these incidents, but Fitchburg police say the actions of the boys jeopardized the safety of motorists and caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

Fitchburg police ask anyone who was a victim of one of these incidents to report it to their department.

