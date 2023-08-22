Fmr. Gov. Walker weighs in on GOP debate, says Trump should’ve come

By Gabriella Rusk and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said Republican candidates participating in the first primary presidential debate of the 2024 election season will be speaking directly to the American people, seeking to stand out early amid a crowded GOP field.

The first debate puts a spotlight on Wisconsin, which Walker said is intentional.

“Wisconsin is top of the list, there’s a purpose,” Walker said. “Why the convention was selected here, why the first debate is here, why you’re going to see a tremendous amount of attention and focus from all the candidates plus President Trump between now and not just the primary season but between now and next November.”

Walker said he believes former President Donald Trump is making a mistake by deciding to not come for the first debate.

“I think he would have fared well on the stage, again I saw it first hand,” Walker said. “He took charge of the first few debates and kind of dominated from there on out. He does stand to risk the possibility that one or more of these candidates could take hold and that might be the point he looks back to and says here’s what changed.”

As a former presidential candidate in 2016, Walker said the candidates will need to find ways to make a name for themselves amidst a crowded GOP field and show confidence as they make their case in Fiserv Forum.

“You actually have to come out here and have passion, you have to have confidence have a performance that people will go, that’s the person, that’s the candidate I’m most interested in.”

Walker thinks the issues the candidates will focus on are the economy, national security, public safety, and education. He also expects they’ll talk about former President Trump and the indictments.

Walker says of the candidates who will take to the stage on Wednesday could be a big night for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina.

Hear more from Gov. Scott Walker on what he expects ahead of the first Republican primary presidential debate.

