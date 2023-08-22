Gov. Evers orders flags flown half staff in honor of Korean war veteran

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown half-staff on Wednesday to honor U.S. Corporal Donald L. DuPont.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown half-staff on Wednesday to honor U.S. Corporal Donald L. DuPont.

Corporal DuPont died in the Korean war and his remains were identified earlier this year and now have been returned to Wisconsin for burial.

“The effort to see Corporal DuPont returned home to Wisconsin was an endeavor that took the cooperation, coordination, and dedication of many, and we are grateful for the effort to ensure no service member is left behind,” Gov. Evers said.

Corporal DuPont was reported missing in action in December 1950 during a battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains were found in January 2023 after Korea turned in boxes of the remains of American service members from the war.

He will be buried in Fairchild on Wednesday, August 23.

“We are glad that Corporal DuPont can now be laid to rest in peace,” Gov. Evers said. “Wisconsin will forever remember his service and his sacrifice.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

All lanes are now back open after a crash closed part of Highway 23 Tuesday morning due to a...
Three injured after crash that closed down WIS 23 in Sauk Co.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown half-staff on Wednesday to honor U.S....
Gov. Evers orders flags flown half staff in honor of Korean war veteran
A man was found dead from gunshot wounds in Stoughton on Monday night.
Police investigating Stoughton gunshot death
Death investigation
Police investigating Stoughton gunshot death