Iowa Co. crash sends two to hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three vehicle crash in Iowa County sent two to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash occurred on USH 14 near CTH CC in the town of Arena.

The crash happened around 7:14 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office explained

Two people involved in the crash were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, officials said. It is not clear if they were from the same vehicle, or how many people were involved in the crash.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

