Iowa Co. crash sends two to hospital

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three vehicle crash in Iowa County sent two to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash occurred on USH 14 near CTH CC in the town of Arena.

The crash happened around 7:14 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office explained

Two people involved in the crash were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, officials said. It is not clear if they were from the same vehicle, or how many people were involved in the crash.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

NBC15's Gabriella Rusk was live on the NBC15 Digital Desk Tuesday afternoon with a preview...
Looking ahead to the GOP presidential primary debate
FILE - The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball team, in Milwaukee, is seen...
Who’s in, who’s out, who’s boycotting: The 8 candidates expected on-stage for the first GOP debate
Dangerous high temperatures through most of the day
Dangerous Heat Coming Wednesday
All lanes are now back open after a crash closed part of Highway 23 Tuesday morning due to a...
Three injured after crash that closed down WIS 23 in Sauk Co.