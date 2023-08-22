Madison east side Azara Smoke Shop sees series of burglaries

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A smoke shop on Madison’s east side saw a string of burglaries in the past month. Now Madison police are asking for community help.

A series of crimes hit Azara Smoke Shop at 1789 Thierer Rd. between July 10 and Aug 1, the Madison Police Department said. Merchandise was stolen from the store overnight multiple times.

Police say in one of the thefts, a suspect was riding a blue bicycle.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call them at 608-2255-2345. To remain anonymous, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

