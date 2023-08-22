Madison public health offers tips to stay safe in the heat this week

(WNDU)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather will be dangerously hot this week, so Public Health Madison and Dane County has tips for dealing with the extreme heat and staying safe.

People who work or exercise outdoors, older adults, children, people without housing and those with chronic medical conditions are most at risk of getting sick from the heat and humidity.

NBC15 meteorologists have declared a first alert day for Tuesday to Friday of this week because of the extreme heat conditions.

PHMDC reminds people that there are many cooling centers around Madison where people can go for air conditioning during extreme heat.

Additionally, they provided key tips for staying safe: (wording theirs)

Stay cool:

  • Stay in air conditioned buildings.
  • Limit outdoor activity, especially midday, which is usually the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Never sit in a parked car or leave a person or pet in a parked car.

Stay hydrated:

  • Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
  • Drink from 2-4 cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
  • Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
  • Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.

Stay connected:

  • Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.
  • Regularly check on friends, loved-ones and neighbors. Call, text, visit in person or do a video call.

PHMDC added that you should stay aware of yourself and notice any sighs of overheat or dehydration. Watch out for feelings of dizziness or nausea which are signs of heat illness. If you feel this way, move to a fan, drink water and wear cool washcloths.

Go to the emergency room if you experience severe or continuing symptoms, and call 911 if you notice any children or pets in a car alone.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

E. Washington Ave. Safety
City of Madison seeking input on Brayton Lot project
MADISON AREA ​CRIME STOPPERS
Police investigating a theft on Madison’s south side
A chunk of Highway 23 southbound is closed Tuesday morning following reports of a crash.
Sauk Co. Crash closes down part of WIS 23
An Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory are in effect from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm today.
Excessive Heat Through the Middle of the Week