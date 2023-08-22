Madison public health offers tips to stay safe in the heat this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather will be dangerously hot this week, so Public Health Madison and Dane County has tips for dealing with the extreme heat and staying safe.

People who work or exercise outdoors, older adults, children, people without housing and those with chronic medical conditions are most at risk of getting sick from the heat and humidity.

NBC15 meteorologists have declared a first alert day for Tuesday to Friday of this week because of the extreme heat conditions.

PHMDC reminds people that there are many cooling centers around Madison where people can go for air conditioning during extreme heat.

Additionally, they provided key tips for staying safe: (wording theirs)

Stay cool:

Stay in air conditioned buildings.

Limit outdoor activity, especially midday, which is usually the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Never sit in a parked car or leave a person or pet in a parked car.

Stay hydrated:

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Drink from 2-4 cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.

Stay connected:

Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

Regularly check on friends, loved-ones and neighbors. Call, text, visit in person or do a video call.

PHMDC added that you should stay aware of yourself and notice any sighs of overheat or dehydration. Watch out for feelings of dizziness or nausea which are signs of heat illness. If you feel this way, move to a fan, drink water and wear cool washcloths.

Go to the emergency room if you experience severe or continuing symptoms, and call 911 if you notice any children or pets in a car alone.

