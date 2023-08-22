Madison Reading Project kicks off Books for Educators giveaway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Five-hundred Dane County educators will be heading into the new school year with classroom libraries brimming with new reads for their students.

Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators Program provides teachers with high quality books to build diverse classroom libraries.

Educators who work with grades K-12 in Dane County can apply for this program, one time per school year, to receive up to 25 brand new books for their classroom library.

Books for Educators 2023 runs Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Saturday, Aug. 26. Madison Reading Project connects the reading and teaching community with free books and literacy resources to in turn, amplify a love for reading with young readers.

MRP gave away more than 100,000 books to kids in 2022, an all time record for the non-profit since its creation in 2014.

In an end of the month July update from the non-profit, it cited through their Free Book Fairs for elementary sites, free books, bus stops and middle school sites, they have given more than 1,200 kids access to books over summer break.

To help out with the Community Book Drive Wishlist, see here. You may also text ‘Book Love’ to 44-321 to donate now.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.