MPD: One hurt in shooting on Madison’s south side, near Fitchburg

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are responding to a shooting Monday evening on Madison’s south side, near Fitchburg.

Madison Police Department confirmed the report of a shooting came in just after 6:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of Greenway Cross.

Police stated one person was hurt and taken to a local hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries was not provided.

Fitchburg Police Department is assisting MPD.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

