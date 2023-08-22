Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis takes place next month

Wisconsinites can support a good cause while taking a bike ride this September.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites can support a good cause while taking a bike ride this September.

The 2023 Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis- Wisconsin will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Capital Brewery, in Middleton. The event brings riders from across the Badger State together to support the Arthritis Foundation.

Participants can choose to take part in a 100k, 50k, 25k and 5k Family Ride. They can even skip the ride all together and head straight to the Oktoberfest after party.

Six-thousand children in Wisconsin suffer from juvenile arthritis, including 12-year-old Renata Nguyen. She loves Camp M.A.S.H., a week-long program for children with a form of juvenile arthritis or a related auto-immune issue. Funds raised from the run will help support Camp M.A.S.H.

To learn more or to register for the ride, visit the Arthritis Foundation’s website. You can use the code RIDE to save $10.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

Grizz K9 officer, partner of Emily Breidenbach
K9 partner of slain Officer Emily Breidenbach gets new job with Wautoma P.D.
Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis takes place this September
Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis takes place this September
Madison and Fitchburg Police Departments respond to a shooting on the 2000 block of Greenway...
MPD: One hurt in shooting on Madison’s south side, near Fitchburg
Janesville Police
Bystander halts attempted kidnapping in Janesville