Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis takes place next month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites can support a good cause while taking a bike ride this September.

The 2023 Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis- Wisconsin will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Capital Brewery, in Middleton. The event brings riders from across the Badger State together to support the Arthritis Foundation.

Participants can choose to take part in a 100k, 50k, 25k and 5k Family Ride. They can even skip the ride all together and head straight to the Oktoberfest after party.

Six-thousand children in Wisconsin suffer from juvenile arthritis, including 12-year-old Renata Nguyen. She loves Camp M.A.S.H., a week-long program for children with a form of juvenile arthritis or a related auto-immune issue. Funds raised from the run will help support Camp M.A.S.H.

To learn more or to register for the ride, visit the Arthritis Foundation’s website. You can use the code RIDE to save $10.

