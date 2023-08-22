Police investigating Stoughton gunshot death

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was found dead from gunshot wounds in Stoughton on Monday night.

Stoughton Police and EMS were dispatched to the 900 Block of Eisenhower Rd just after 6:30 on Monday. They found a male with a gunshot wound and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead on scene.

Stoughton police interviewed witnesses and are continuing their investigation. They did not say if the cause of death is known or if there any suspects associated with the death.

They also did not release any details related to any events leading up to the death or say if anyone else was involved.

Police said there is no threat to the public based on information they found at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Stoughton police non-emergency line.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

