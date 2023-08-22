Police investigating a theft on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police is looking for a person who stole electronics on the south side of Madison Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 Block of Lakeside St around 9:40 a.m Monday.

They found that the culprit had stolen electronics, keys and cash.

Police did not say where the items were stolen from, or if they have been recovered.

There have been no arrests and police said the investigation is ongoing. They did not say if there are any suspects at this time.

Police ask anyone who has information about the incident to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

