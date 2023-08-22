Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named Rza.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said he will be looking out...
Key things Marquette Law Poll director will be looking for during GOP debate
Jon Decker, NBC15 White House Correspondent
News media descends on Milwaukee, putting city in national spotlight
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Security concerns are growing at the courthouse amid reports of threats as Donald Trump's...
Trump indictment: Concerns grow over Fulton County jail security