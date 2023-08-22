Sauk Co. Crash closes down part of WIS 23

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A chunk of Highway 23 southbound is closed Tuesday morning following reports of a crash.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department says WIS 23 at WIS 154 will be closed for at least two hours.

Both lanes are closed.

For those travelling south on Highway 23 towards Loganville, a detour has been posted while officials go over the scene.

Wisconsin DOT recommends you head West on Herritz Road at WIS 23, continuing onto Pickel Road, then head south on Hwy K to South County G. From there, take Highway 154 East returning back to southbound Hwy 23.

Northbound drivers should take this route but in reverse from Loganville.

The cause of the crash along with details surrounding it are unknown at this time.

We will update this story as we more information is released.

