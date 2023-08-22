Telephone crews still working out in the heat

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Intense heat doesn’t stop the telephone line maintenance crews.

TDS Telecommunications was out in Middleton Tuesday morning installing a conduit on a fiber optic cable just like any other day.

Kurt Fleissner, a construction tech with TDS, said workers are used to extreme weather conditions as they work outside all year long, but they still take precautions during these conditions.

“Yeah, make sure their cooler is full of ice water,” Fleissner said. “Other than that, we work outside all year, so it’s just another day.”

TDS said this work installing a conduit is part of their work to connect the Middleton neighborhoods to high speed internet.

NBC15 meteorologists say Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s.

