Three injured after crash that closed down WIS 23 in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are now back open after a crash closed part of Highway 23 Tuesday morning due to a crash that injured three people.

The crash involved two vehicles travelling opposite directions. Two females were travelling northbound near Open View Road when a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze with one female driver crossed the center line.

The Silverado tried to avoid the Cruze but they crashed almost head on. Both people in the Silverado ended up in a ditch on the southbound side-- the passenger was thrown from the vehicle and the driver got out safely. The Cruze blocked the northbound lane and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

All three people were transported to the hospital because of injuries from the crash.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Department said they believe alcohol and drugs were involved in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Department had said just after 3 a.m. that WIS 23 at WIS 154 would be closed for at least two hours. Both lanes were closed. They were reopened to traffic around 8 a.m.

For those travelling south on Highway 23 towards Loganville, a detour had been posted while officials were going over the scene.

Wisconsin DOT recommended for the detour that you head West on Herritz Road at WIS 23, continuing onto Pickel Road, then head south on Hwy K to South County G. From there, take Highway 154 East returning back to southbound Hwy 23.

Northbound drivers should take this route but in reverse from Loganville.

We will update this story as we more information is released.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.