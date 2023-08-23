Beachgoers, kayakers beating the heat at Brittingham Boats

(wmtv)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With temperatures in Southcentral Wisconsin reaching record highs Wednesday, people are taking to Madison’s lakes to help keep cool.

Crew member at Brittingham Boats Toby Reinke says they have been busy all of this week, the heat wave making it the perfect time to get out on the water.

“Today it’s a little windy so we’re only doing kayaks and canoes,” Reinke said. “But sitting on top kayaks are the closest thing to paddle boards, so everyone is using those to get in the water.”

Reinke says the wind is also helping to keep people cool.

“It’s a good day just to be here,” he said. “The heat wave is the best way to get out here, it’s just the perfect day for it.”

Hot and humid conditions will persist across the region for another couple days, according to NBC15 meteorologists.

To rent a boat at Brittingham Boats, visit https://www.madisonboats.com/rentals.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

