Brewers rally against Twins’ bullpen again to win 8-7 in 10 innings

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras watches his home run against the Minnesota Twins during...
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras watches his home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 8-7 on a sweltering Wednesday.

Adames also homered for the second straight day and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers complete a two-game sweep and win their fifth straight. Milwaukee rallied from a three-run deficit.

The Brewers trailed 7-6 before Adames led off the bottom of the 10th with a single up the middle off Jhoan Durán (2-6) that drove in automatic runner Carlos Santana. Adames advanced to second when the ball rolled past Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor and moved to third on Andruw Monasterio’s fly to right.

Turang followed with a chopper to the left side of the infield and beat third baseman Royce Lewis’ throw to first.

The AL Central-leading Twins took a 7-6 lead in the 10th when Ryan Jeffers’ two-out infield single scored Joey Gallo from third. Jeffers fell down on his way to first but still slid in safely ahead of the throw from pitcher Elvis Peguero (4-4), who initially mishandled the slow dribbler toward the third-base line.

Milwaukee trailed 6-3 in the sixth inning. The Twins grabbed that lead by hitting three two-out homers off Brewers starter Corbin Burnes.

Royce Lewis’ two-run homer to left-center put the Twins ahead in the third. Michael A. Taylor’s two-run blast in the fourth put the Twins back ahead. Kyle Farmer added a solo shot in the sixth.

Milwaukee again responded against Minnesota’s bullpen.

Adames homered for the second straight day, delivering a two-run drive off Emilio Pagán that cut Minnesota’s lead to 6-5. Tyrone Taylor tied the game with a solo shot to left center off Caleb Thielbar in the seventh.

Milwaukee threatened to pull ahead later in the seventh, but Thielbar ended the threat by striking out Adames with runners on first and second.

Minnesota turned to its bullpen after starter Kenta Maeda threw 92 pitches — six off his season high — over five innings and retired the last eight men he faced. The Brewers beat the Twins 7-3 on Tuesday by scoring five sixth-inning runs against Dylan Floro after starter Bailey Ober also retired his final eight batters.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
bike crash
Bicyclist dead after crashing in Sauk County, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

UW-Platteville head coach Ryan Munz.
Pioneers look to make leaps for year two under Munz
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice at NFL team's football...
Colts give Jonathan Taylor permission to seek out trade, source says
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations
FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame...
USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s Harrison Jr. and Michigan’s Corum top AP preseason All-Americans