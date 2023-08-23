Burglary at Village of Dane Kwik Mart

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Kwik Mart in the Village of Dane was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported that between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m., two people got into the Kwik Mart.

The suspects stole liquor, lottery tickets and vaping supplies, the sheriff’s office explained.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were driving a dark color Buick sedan with a dent in the driver side rear bumper.

The Kwik Mart is located at 101 W Main St.

Officials say the burglary was reported when an employee noticed signs of forced entry while going to work.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900 or leave a tip on the Sheriff’s App.

