Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream hosts Create a Flavor contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Is there a flavor of ice cream you wish you could try? Or maybe a unique favorite not found often? Well, you have a chance to bring that flavor to Madison.

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream announced Wednesday they are bringing back their annual Create a Flavor contest.

Participants can submit flavor ideas on the Chocolate Shoppe website starting Sept 8. On the week of Sept 24, the company will review suggestions and pick a top three.

The top three will then be voted on by the public, with a winner announced Oct 13, to launch in summer 2024.

The winner will also get one year of free ice cream.

Previous flavors to come out of the competition include Kitty Kitty Bang Bang, Exhausted Parent, and This $@&! Just Got Serious.

