Dane County Jail suspends visitation among high Covid numbers

Dane County Jail
Dane County Jail(NBC15/Tyler Peters)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Jail reported a high amount of Covid in the prison, leading to in-person programming being suspended.

According to Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials, the jail currently has 49 Covid-positive residents. They say these residents are isolated in other cellblocks and housing units.

All in-person visitation and programming have been cancelled for the time being, the sheriff’s office explained. Attorneys are allowed to visit with mandatory masking.

The sheriff’s office says the jail has medical staff in the building at all times to treat residents, and those with severe symptoms are sent to the hospital.

The jail is offering face masks, rapid testing and vaccinations for all staff and residents who want them.

